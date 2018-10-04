Piggybank project for rebuilding Kerala

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Every effort deserves applause. Be it small or big, it eventually contributes to the collective result. At times, many such efforts from unexpected corners will create a source of inspiration. The young Malayali diaspora treads such a tale with their humble endeavour.

Students around the globe under the Malayalam Mission are extending their hands to the disaster-struck friends in Kerala. The collective effort of the students takes the form of ‘changaathikkudukka’, - the piggybank project for rebuilding the state.

The donation drive initiated by the Malayalam Mission is the first of its kind organised at a global level. In the aftermath of the massive flood, many families were in a devastated condition and the mission intends to provide solace to young minds.

“Changaathikkudukka is the Mission’s students’ helping hands to their friends in need. The students will deposit small amounts of money in their own “changaathikkudukka” as frequently as they wish, till December 31,” said Suja Susan George, director, Malayalam Mission.

“By the end of December, we will collect all these piggybanks at the Mission’s study centres. This will be coordinated regionally by Malayalam Mission coordinators and handed over to the Malayalam Mission. We will deposit the total amount collected to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund,” she said.

Apart from contributions from the kids, the mission aims at reaching out to teachers and other stakeholders.

“The Malayalam Mission sent out an appeal to its chapters, students and teachers to participate in ‘changaathikkudukka’ and the initial response itself is heartening,”, opined Sethu Madhavan, registrar, Malayalam Mission. “We expect an active participation of our student community throughout the collection phase of the campaign,” said Sethu.

Sharing the optimism of achieving the target, Suja added, “We hope our students will invite their friends who are not Malayalam Mission students to start their own ‘changaathikkudukka’ and come to the aid of their friends, the students in Kerala.”