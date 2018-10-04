Refinery expansion: Land to be acquired

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The government will take the necessary steps to initiate land acquisition for the Kochi refinery's expansion project. Lok Sabha petition committee chairman Raju Abraham who came to resolve the grievances of the public announced the state government's move on Wednesday.

"Facts submitted by the residents and the companies will be cross-checked legally and scientifically. All the government systems will be utilised to resolve the grievances being faced by the public," said Raju, adding complaints pertaining to the air pollution and accidents will be considered seriously.

Vadavukodu Puthankurissu panchayat president P K Velayudhan submitted the first complaint to the committee held at the FACT recreation club. "The Kochi Refinery's unscientific land acquisition procedures are causing a major trouble to the residents. The company is functioning without a green belt or buffer zone. The government should take steps to acquire the land of 667 families who are struggling with the operation of the refinery," said Velayudhan.

He also expressed his concern the number of cancer patients in the 10, 14, 15 and 16 wards of his panchayat is alarmingly going up. ction committee chairman Ashok Kumar said despite the Refinery setting aside Rs 25,000 crore for the new projects, they are not even repairing a single road in the vicinity.

MLAs V P Sajeendran, M Swaraj, C K Saseendran, Deputy Collector K Madhu, Kunnathunadu tahsildar Sabu K Isac, Fort Kochi RDO S Shajahan, Moovattupuzha RTO M P Anilkumar and others attended.