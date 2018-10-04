Smuggling racket behind life threat, says Customs chief

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Customs Commissioner Sumit Kumar on Wednesday took to Facebook to say his life was under threat from a suspected smuggling syndicate spread across the country.

On his Facebook account, Kumar said the police were investigating the threat made to him and had taken his statement. “The police force in three states are investigating the suspected smuggling syndicate whose tentacles are spread all over the country,” he posted on the site. Kumar told Express the Kerala police had recorded his statement on Wednesday and FIRs had been registered in Kerala and New Delhi.

“We have been engaged in several smuggling cases and people operating the illegal rackets might be behind the threat to my life and my personal staff members. We know this is no ordinary smugglers’ group. It is an organised syndicate which is very influential and has international links. They don’t want us to conduct investigation into the cases against them,” he said.

He said the threats would not, however, deter his agency from conducting investigations against the smuggling racket.