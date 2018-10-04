Home Cities Kochi

Thefts at beach resorts: Inter-state burglar held

The Munambom police arrested a 35-year-old  Tamil Nadu native involved in the inter-state burglary at beach resorts.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Munambom police arrested a 35-year-old  Tamil Nadu native involved in the inter-state burglary at beach resorts. According to the officers, Anandaraj, hailing from Orathanadu, Thanjavur, was arrested by the police in the case related to the theft of Rs 3 lakh and Rs 17 sovereigns of gold from two resorts in Cherai beach in 2017.

Officers said the accused used to stay in resorts and homestays located in beaches and operate thefts in big resorts during the night. The sleuths received a CCTV visual of a similar kind of robbery from Varkala beach and this helped the investigation team to zero-in on Anandaraj. Based on the clues received from Varkala, the sleuths conducted a probe in about 100 lodges and recovered the Aadhaar card of the suspect. Later, the investigation shifted to Chennai and found Anandaraj was arrested by Chennai Rajamangalam Police for theft.

The address in the Aadhaar card was fake.The sleuths identified the residence of the accused in Thanjavur and arrested him with the assistance of Tamil Nadu police when he arrived at the house. The accused confessed he sold the gold to a person in Thanjavur. Followed by this, a team led by SI T V Shibu recovered the gold from Tamil Nadu. The accused was sent to Tiruchirappalli sub-jail after being produced before the Njarakkal Judicial First Class Magistrate Court. According to the police officers, the accused had earlier escaped from the custody of Tamil Nadu police.

