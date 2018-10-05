Home Cities Kochi

Construction for MariApps Marine Solutions corporate office begins at SmartCity Kochi

Fuelling SmartCity Kochi's expansion spree, Singapore-headquartered MariApps Marine Solutions has initiated a milestone plan to build its corporate office in the city.

KOCHI:  Fuelling SmartCity Kochi's expansion spree, Singapore-headquartered MariApps Marine Solutions has initiated a milestone plan to build its corporate office in the city. The piling work for the project began at the IT Park on Thursday. When completed in 2020 on the 1.45-acre plot, the eight-storey building with a working space of 1.8 lakh sq ft will enable 1,500 employees of the modern technology solutions company to function under a single roof, MariApps CEO Sankar Raghavan said after the ground-breaking ceremony at Kakkanad.

The 2010-registered company, which provides IT solutions for ship owners and managers, was the first tenant at the initial building of SmartCity Kochi. “MariApps has now become a co-developer. This shows the confidence the company has reposed in SmartCity. Supported by modern transportation and connectivity solutions, Kochi will attract more IT solutions in the future,” said Manoj Nair, CEO, SmartCity Kochi. 

MariApps began its India tryst with 40 employees eight years ago and has now a staff strength of 250 across its four offices in Kochi, Raghavan said. With its proven potential to grow annually at a rate of over 25 per cent, the company’s India chapter sensed the need for operations that integrate its four Kochi offices in the same building, he said. 

“We have always enjoyed great support from SmartCity Kochi,” the MariApps CEO said.
“The proposed extension of Kochi Metro Rail to Kakkanad and the upcoming Water Metro will further boost our operations.”

MariApps, with offices in Germany, Dubai, Greece and Cyprus besides India, is a Microsoft Gold Certified Development Partner. SmartCity Kochi aims to offer 61 lakh sq ft built-up commercial-purpose space in phases from 2020, envisioning world class infrastructure for knowledge-based businesses.
Soon to be home to Asia’s tallest IT tower, SmartCity Kochi recently announced its impetus in promoting residential projects as envisaged in its masterplan for an IT-integrated township.

