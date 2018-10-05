Ernakulam district administration ready for possible calamities in coming days   

By Express News Service

KOCHI: After heavy rain was predicted by the MET Department in the coming days, the district administration has made vast arrangements to tackle any natural calamity. District Collector Muhammad Y Safirulla on Thursday directed different departments to take the required steps to ensure people remain safe.

The district administration has geared up taking preventive measures if flood and landslides follow the predicted heavy rain. Disaster Management Wing Deputy Collector P T Sheeladevi has been made in-charge to coordinate various activities in case of natural disaster.

Safirulla directed a district-level Control Room which will be operated round the clock should be ready in case of any disaster. “Similarly, the assistance of the Police, Revenue and Fire and Rescue Service Department officials should be ensured. Similarly, tahsildars were given direction that taluk-level control rooms also should be ready to be activated in case of any distress. One Deputy Collector each was appointed at each taluk to monitor immediate work,” a press release from the District Information Office stated.

Similarly, relief camps will be operational at taluks prone to landslides and flood. The facilities will be arranged at the camps so people can stay there at night. At the places which were affected by landslides and flood, the police will be making announcements to make people sensitised about possible natural disaster due to the rain. Similarly, the people would be asked to shift to safer relief camps.

The District Collector also directed the departments to make a list of equipment required for the rescue and relief works. This equipment can be taken on rent in case of an emergency. Similarly, civic bodies were also directed to ensure people move to a relief camp in case of flood or landslide.

Medical team

The hospitals and Community Health Centres operating at flood and landslide-prone places have been asked to make preparations for attending cases if the natural disaster strike again. The direction has been given that these hospitals should be ready to operate 24 hours in case of any disaster. The Health Department has been directed to be ready for field operations. Similarly, steps should be taken to prevent an outbreak of any communicable diseases.

Monitoring the dams

The District Collector has decided to strictly monitor the water level at dams owned by KSEB. The dam shutters should be opened only after giving notice to the Collector four hours in advance. The KSEB should be ready to rectify any electricity-related issues.

Monitoring in coastal region

The Fisheries Department will be opening a control room operating throughout the day. The fishing boats have been directed to return to the coast before October 5. Marine Enforcement Wing and Coastal Police will be operating the control room.