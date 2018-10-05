Flood mapping in Ernakulam nearly complete

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The flood mapping procedure by the District Town Planning office in Ernakulam is in the final stage, said district town planner in a statement.

The mapping was carried out in all the districts affected by the flood. The number of houses affected by the flood and the water released from each dam has been recorded.

The places affected by the flood have been classified under town, village and farm, among other categories. With the help of Bhuvan software, satellite images and elevation data could be collected and compared.

The mapping procedure will be completed once the IMD provides details about the rain in the district.

