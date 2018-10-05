Kochi MDMA drug case: Excise Department extends probe to other states

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Excise Department has extended its probe to the neighbouring states in search of the accused in the case related to the seizure of Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA) drug worth Rs 200 crore from Kochi. According to the officers, those having links with drug smuggling incident had escaped from the state on September 29 itself, when the sleuths recovered 30 kg of the contraband concealed in a parcel, from a courier firm near Shenoy's junction on MG Road.

The sleuths said the parcel, bound for Malaysia, was despatched by an international smuggling racket.

Meanwhile, the samples of the seized drug were sent to Regional Analytical Laboratory, Kakkanad, for detailed examination. As per the preliminary assessment, the contraband was brought to Kochi from Tamil Nadu.

However, the synthetic drug's source has not been identified. The sleuths had found two persons hailing from Kannur and Malappuram districts, who have links with international drug mafia, were behind the parcel. A special team headed by Assistant Excise Commissioner Ashok Kumar T A is conducting the inquiry.