M Beena assumes charge as Cochin Port Trust chairman

 Dr M Beena assumed charge as chairman of the Cochin Port Trust (CPT) on Thursday. 

Published: 05th October 2018

By Express News Service

Prior to joining Cochin Port, she was serving as managing director, KSIDC, and CEO of Smart City Thiruvananthapuram. She had also served as managing director of Roads & Bridges Development Corporation, Vyttila Mobility Hub, Kerala Books & Publications Ltd and Supplyco.

A native of Thiruvananthapuram, Beena is a medical doctor by profession. She is a 1999 batch IAS officer of Kerala Cadre.

As the District Collector of Ernakulam, she had closely associated with the activities of Cochin Port, especially during the construction of the International Container Transshipment Terminal. She had also associated with several prestigious projects like the commissioning of Petronet LNG, phase 2 expansion of BPCL, laying of GAIL pipeline etc. 

