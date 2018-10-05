Home Cities Kochi

Rajagiri campus fest to take up ‘Rebuild Kerala’ cause

The Rajagiri Centre for Business Studies will host the 14th edition of ‘Inflore’ on Friday and Saturday at Rajagiri Valley, Kakkanad.

Published: 05th October 2018

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Rajagiri Centre for Business Studies will host the 14th edition of ‘Inflore’ on Friday and Saturday at Rajagiri Valley, Kakkanad. The fest will have 10 non-management and seven management events with prizes worth D 5 Lakh. This year, the popular fest which draws participation from various colleges in south India including the IIMs, IITs, and TISS, will promote the ‘Rebuild Kerala’ cause.

As a part of this, Rajagiri students have taken an initiative to support the Chendamangalam weavers, the Aranmula kannadi artisans and halwa makers of Manjali. ‘Chekutty dolls’ made by Rajagiri students will be sold at Inflore. A stall selling Manjali halwa will also be set up during the fest. 

Mementos for the fest have been purchased from the Aranmula artisans. The proceeds from the sales and a seed amount will be donated to the respective societies and to the CMDRF.The chief guest of the valedictory function, Civil Supplies Minister P Thilothaman will hand over the cheque to the society representatives of Chendamangalam weavers, Aranmulakannadi and Manjali halwa makers on Saturday. 

