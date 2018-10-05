Standard to partner with Kerala Blasters

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Standard, FMEG brand owned by Havells India, on Thursday announced its partnership with Kerala Blasters for the season. This is the brand's first association with the Indian Super League.

"We are delighted to associate with Kerala Blasters as they are a rare blend of youthful energy, exuberance, talent and popularity that complements the brand ethos of 'young energy of India," said Abhra Banerjee, VP, Havells India. The company aims to achieve a turnover of Rs 1,000 crore by 2020-21 with its 42 divisions across the country. Blasters players will sport the Standard logo on their jerseys.

“I welcome Standard on board to support the team and look forward to a rewarding association. Standard is a trusted brand with mass appeal and a deep connect with the youth. It resonates well with Indian Super League that is bound to change the development trajectory of Indian football. With this association, we want to unlock the aspirational energy of our youth," said Varun Tripuraneni, CEO, Kerala Blasters.