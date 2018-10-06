Home Cities Kochi

An open mic to let it out

So, open mics. Famous for its presence in many popular Hollywood films, open mic nights are at the top of the to-do list of aspiring performers.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: So, open mics. Famous for its presence in many popular Hollywood films, open mic nights are at the top of the to-do list of aspiring performers. Hands down, it is one of the best platforms to hear one’s own voice through the mic and to experience that moment with a raw audience. In fact, one would agree the world needs more of these nights. Staying true to this, an open mic event, Front Row, will be organised at River Bourne Centre, Tripunithura on October 6 from 4 pm.

The first edition of Front Row focuses on upcoming artists and first-time performers. “What is different about the event is the stage is open for both music and dance,” says Amal Santhosh of River Bourne.
“The 10-minute slot will be the perfect platform for those looking forward to kickstarting their careers.”
According to the organisers, if Front Row is a success, the event will be held every four months.
The entrance fee for the event is Rs 150 per head.

“This will be donated to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund,” says Amal. Those interested can register prior to the event free of cost. However, time slots will be reserved for early booking.

TAGS
Open mic nights Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund

