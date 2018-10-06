Home Cities Kochi

Bank merger process will be completed by March 31

With the RBI’s in-principle approval coming through, the task force set up to monitor the formation of Kerala Bank is now confident of finishing the process without much delay.

Published: 06th October 2018 05:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2018 07:15 AM   |  A+A-

RBI

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With the RBI’s in-principle approval coming through, the task force set up to monitor the formation of Kerala Bank is now confident of finishing the process without much delay. “With the RBI’s nod and the instructions to be followed being laid out while merging the District Cooperative Banks (DCB) with the Kerala State Cooperative Bank (KSCB), we believe a majority of the work is done now,” said V R Raveendranath, chairman, Task Force on Kerala Bank.

The RBI nod includes the requirement that the state should follow the Kerala Cooperative Societies Act and Rules in effecting the merger which is ought to be completed by March 31, 2019. This includes a merger resolution to be passed with a two-thirds majority in each DCB general body. Since the majority of the 14 DCB general bodies having a UDF majority, it won’t be easy to get the resolution passed. A source said the government may bring out an ordinance that allows it to bypass the requirement.

The task force has already submitted its proposal to the government regarding the structure, HR policies and technology solutions for initiating the merger. “It’s up to the state government to sign-off on the proposals and issue contracts to most competitive firms. Not to have an effect on the RBI’s final approval, we expect the seamless integration of the software with over 800 branches to take more time than the stipulated RBI timeline,” said Raveendranath.

On the alleged issue of DCBs being kept in the dark regarding their future, the task force will soon start coordination sessions with the DCBs to bring them up to task regarding the merger. Post-merger, the RBI licence issued to the KSCB will continue to be valid. The branches of the district banks will transform into KSCB branches. Consequently, the KSCB should apply to the RBI for licences for these branches. The district banks have to surrender their licences to the RBI, which has set 18 other conditions for establishing the bank.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
RBI Kerala State Cooperative Bank

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A portrait of Mahatma Gandhi
Why did Mahatma Gandhi never receive the Nobel Peace Prize?
Protesters march to Times Square in New York, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Hundreds of people rallied in front of Trump Tower then walked to Times Square to protest Supreme Court nomineeBrett Kavanaugh. | AP
Anti-Kavanaugh protesters arrested in Washington D.C
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices