District administration takes water-tight steps to meet the rain challenge

With the Met Department warning of heavy rain in the state in the next few days, the district administration has taken steps to deal with any emergency.

Published: 06th October 2018 05:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2018 05:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With the Met Department warning of heavy rain in the state in the next few days, the district administration has taken steps to deal with any emergency. Announcing that the district administration has taken the precautionary measures to tackle the challenge, District Collector K Mohammed Y Safirulla also denied the reports a red alert was declared in the district.

"Yellow Alert has been declared in Ernakulam. We are yet to receive the direction of the cyclone from the Met Department. However, we have taken the precautionary measures to overcome the unfavourable conditions if there is heavy rain. Control rooms will be opened in the taluks. The Revenue officers were handed the charge of coordinating the precautionary steps. The Police and Fire and Rescue team are also on a high alert," said Safirulla.

The Collector said the fishermen have already been issued a warning and were asked not to go fishing as the sea is likely to turn rough in the coming days. "Tourists will not be allowed to enter beaches till the yellow alert is withdrawn. The beaches in the district will remain closed till further intimation. As there are chances for a landslide, travelling through the high range to hill stations is also restricted," said the Collector.

Safirulla also held a meeting with the MLAs from the district to give an account of the precautionary measures taken so far. At the meeting, Hibi Eden MLA said the government should try to take additional measures, taking a cue from the recent floods.

Aluva Taluk

As part of the precautionary steps, the district administration will give special focus on Aluva, which was one of the worst-hit areas in the floods in August. The tahsildar said the village officers were already given necessary instructions. The taluk-level 24x7 control room has already been opened. The public can contact the control room on 0484-2624052. Another area in Ernakulam vulnerable to floods is Paravur. Here, the village officers were asked to submit reports on the water level of the river. Another control room was opened at Kothamangalam. If an emergency situation arises, another temporary control room will be set up at Elamkunnappuzha village office ground.

