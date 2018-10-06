Home Cities Kochi

District Collector calls for aid to rehabilitate flood-hit artisans

Handicrafts from other states are also included in the exhibition. The exhibition will end on October 19.

Published: 06th October 2018 05:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2018 05:10 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: District Collector Mohammed Y Safirulla on Friday asked assistance from the public for the rehabilitation of artisans affected by the flood. He was inaugurating the handicraft exhibition organised by Kairali Crafts Bazar at Marine Drive Ground.

“A majority of artisans engaged in the handicraft sector lost their livelihood. They are facing a severe financial crisis. The exhibition is organised to bring handicrafts by these artisans directly to the public. Rehabilitation of these artisans who make traditional handicrafts is important. The public should help in reviving their livelihood,” he said.

Kerala Handicrafts Development Corporation along with the Development Commissioner (Handicrafts), Ministry of Textiles, is organising the exhibition. Actress Asha Sharath was also present in the inaugural session. She said the exhibition is an example that artisans are trying hard to overcome the loss incurred during the flood. She appealed to the public to visit the exhibition and help the artisans.

The exhibition is already attracting people in Kochi. There was a rush at the venue on Friday. Traditional Kerala wooden handicrafts, idols made of metal and Aranmula mirror are also on display. Handicrafts from other states are also included in the exhibition. The exhibition will end on October 19.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mohammed Y Safirulla Marine Drive Ground Kairali Crafts Bazar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A portrait of Mahatma Gandhi
Why did Mahatma Gandhi never receive the Nobel Peace Prize?
Protesters march to Times Square in New York, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Hundreds of people rallied in front of Trump Tower then walked to Times Square to protest Supreme Court nomineeBrett Kavanaugh. | AP
Anti-Kavanaugh protesters arrested in Washington D.C
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices