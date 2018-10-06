District Collector calls for aid to rehabilitate flood-hit artisans

By Express News Service

KOCHI: District Collector Mohammed Y Safirulla on Friday asked assistance from the public for the rehabilitation of artisans affected by the flood. He was inaugurating the handicraft exhibition organised by Kairali Crafts Bazar at Marine Drive Ground.

“A majority of artisans engaged in the handicraft sector lost their livelihood. They are facing a severe financial crisis. The exhibition is organised to bring handicrafts by these artisans directly to the public. Rehabilitation of these artisans who make traditional handicrafts is important. The public should help in reviving their livelihood,” he said.

Kerala Handicrafts Development Corporation along with the Development Commissioner (Handicrafts), Ministry of Textiles, is organising the exhibition. Actress Asha Sharath was also present in the inaugural session. She said the exhibition is an example that artisans are trying hard to overcome the loss incurred during the flood. She appealed to the public to visit the exhibition and help the artisans.

The exhibition is already attracting people in Kochi. There was a rush at the venue on Friday. Traditional Kerala wooden handicrafts, idols made of metal and Aranmula mirror are also on display. Handicrafts from other states are also included in the exhibition. The exhibition will end on October 19.