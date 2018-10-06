Emergency meet held in flood-prone Eloor

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Following the formation of a cyclonic circulation in the Southwest Arabian Sea and adjoining Lakshadweep, the Eloor Municipality on Friday conducted an emergency meeting of the Municipal Disaster Relief Committee. Idukki and Ernakulam districts are on alert and the district is all geared up to face the worse.

Municipal chairperson, vice chairman, standing committee councillors, corporation secretary, Fire and Rescue Services, KSEB, KWA, Kerala Police, Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) and the corporation primary health care (PHC) team took part in the meeting to assess the situation. The information from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) regarding the cyclonic circulation made the district ensure safety in several areas which were affected in the recent floods.

As part of the measures taken by the Corporation, drains and other channels will be cleared in order to prevent water logging with immediate effect. Along with it, selection of relief camps, arranging the facilities of country boats, cutting down trees that can cause trouble and arranging transportation facilities were also decided at the meeting. Different departments were given instructions to take the necessary steps to tackle the situation. Migrant labourers staying at threatened areas will be evacuated and notices will also be issued to industries prone to flood threats.