Handloom with love from Bihar

For Shoaib, Kerala is familiar like his hometown Bhagalpur in Bihar.

Published: 06th October 2018 04:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2018 04:53 AM   |  A+A-

The three-day exhibition organised by the Bihar State Khadi and Village Industries Board in association with the Kerala Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) is held from October 5 to 7 at 9 am to 6 pm.

By Kiran Narayanan
Express News Service

KOCHI: For Shoaib, Kerala is familiar like his hometown Bhagalpur in Bihar. The khadi industrialist has been ‘God’s own Country’ several times to learn about Kerala’s handloom heritage. But henever had a chance to exhibit his own skills to Malayalees. When such an opportunity came, he grabbed it with both hands. The Khadi exhibition at the Eranakulathappan ground is the realisation of many such dreams.

The three-day exhibition organised by the Bihar State Khadi and Village Industries Board in association with the Kerala Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) is held from October 5 to 7 at 9 am to 6 pm. “We are all very excited. 

This is the first ever time Bihar Khadi Board has organised an event in the state. As all these handloom garments are improvised with hand painting and embroidery, Malayalees will have a unique experience,” says Shoaib.

“Our own Bhagalpur Silk, which is known as the ‘Queen of all fabrics’ and sarees printed with Madhubani paintings are the highlights of this expo. Apart from the zero per cent GST on khadi products, a discount of 20 per cent will be provided on all products,” he claims. Apart from the aforementioned items, the exhibition will also feature a wide range of Khadi products, including cotton fabric, silk sarees, salwar material, readymade garments, bedsheets and honey.

Bihar, a leading producer of Khadi products in the country, has over 80 registered Khadi manufacturing units. Many of the Khadi manufacturers in the state are key suppliers of cotton and silk products to big retail chains.

Twenty exhibitors across Bihar will have their stalls on display at the three-day exhibition. The top exhibitors include Gram Nirman Mandal, Bihar Khadi Board Bhavan, Habibullah Gramin Vikash Khadi and Gramudyog Sangh, Resham Bunkar Gramudyog Sahyog Samiti Ltd., Nathnagar Gramoday Sahyog Samiti Ltd., Srijani and Krishna Apiary.

