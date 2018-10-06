ISL: Yellow is back and how!

Princy Alexander By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The overcast sky didn’t dampen the frenzy of the die-hard football fans who thronged the city to watch home team - Kerala Blasters- in action on Friday. The Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kochi was a sea of yellow and resounded with excited cheers of fans who were hoping to get a glimpse of one of the best matches of the season, at home base.

And with every season, the spirit of the fans continue to grow bigger. “We are super excited of the possibility of Kerala Blasters winning this season.

They put up a poor show last season, but this year, I am sure they are going to amaze us with their best performance. The team has definitely improved and is doing great with coach David James who is also an excellent motivator,” said Manu Prathap, member of Manjapadda Kerala Blasters Fans.

The fans are also vocal about their admiration for the amazing line-up and form of the team. “Kerala Blasters has become more aggressive. Last year, they were focussing on their defence. I think they have become balanced this year. It is obvious they are playing for the fans this year, unlike the bad show they put up last year. We are definitely bound to win the championship this year,” said Arjun Raghunath, who is from Kannur and a regular at all ISL matches.

The sound of vuvuzelas filled the air and there were loud shouts of excitement as fans from across Kerala disembarked from packed buses to a full-packed stadium.

“The East gallery was already filled by Manjappada fans by Monday. The rest were filled by Friday noon. It is an amazing turn out this season and it is palpable in the air, despite the rains,” said Somu Joseph, another member of Kerala’s biggest fan club.

The Kochi Metro too had run extra services to facilitate fans who arrived in the city. Buses from all over Kerala arrived by mid-noon. Jerseys, both small and big, continued to sell like hot cakes. “Though we saw an initial lull in the sale of jerseys throughout the week and into the morning of the game, it started picking up by the evening just before the games started,” said Harris, a jersey seller from Kochi.

“This time, the performance of Kerala Blasters players is what has driven fans like us to come and see the game. We are watching this season with renewed vigour. Matej Poplatnik is going to put up a good show. I am sure he is going to end up a star,” he said. There were no dearth of families who also excitedly came to watch Kerala Blasters’ in action against Mumbai City FC.