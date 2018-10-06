Home Cities Kochi

Legal Metrology Department out to rein in overcharging

In Ernakulam, the squads were active from 5 am after the revised prices came into force from the early hours of Friday.

Published: 06th October 2018 05:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2018 05:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As petrol and diesel prices dipped a little after a month-long surge in Kerala, the Legal Metrology Department has mobilised its squads to conduct checks at petrol pumps to ensure consumers receive fuel at the right prices. In Ernakulam, the squads were active from 5 am after the revised prices came into force from the early hours of Friday.

“We have deployed dedicated squads to ensure petrol and diesel are sold at the right prices,” said LMD deputy controller R Ram Mohan.

“Earlier, there had been instances when dealers refused to implement price reduction at the right time. Our squads will be roaming the district to check the prices at petrol bunks.” If consumers observe any variation in the fuel prices charged by dealers, they can verify it by sending SMS to a toll-free number of the petroleum company concerned. The toll-free number will be displayed at all petrol pumps. The general public can also contact LMD - on the numbers 0484-2428772 and 0484-2423180 - to lodge any complaint.
“As the prices of petrol and diesel changes every day, consumers may not be aware of the right prices. It is an offence under Section 30 of the Legal Metrology Act to overcharge on petrol and diesel. Initially, we impose fine. If the offence is repeated, we will initiate legal proceedings against the dealer,” he said.

Two squads at ISL venue

The Legal Metrology Department deployed two squads at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium, the home venue for Kerala Blasters FC in the Indian Super League, to prevent traders from selling products at exorbitant rates on Friday. Strict monitoring will be in place for the rest of the season too. “For the past several years, we have been deploying squads inside and outside to prevent traders from fleecing people. Usually, it is the food and beverages sellers who overcharge,” Ram Mohan said.

Last year, LMD had booked the contractor-in-charge of the food and beverages supply at the stadium after food and soft drinks were found to have been sold for prices three-fold higher. Packed food items and soft drinks will also be checked to see if proper declaration and MRP are displayed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Legal Metrology Department Ernakulam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A portrait of Mahatma Gandhi
Why did Mahatma Gandhi never receive the Nobel Peace Prize?
Protesters march to Times Square in New York, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Hundreds of people rallied in front of Trump Tower then walked to Times Square to protest Supreme Court nomineeBrett Kavanaugh. | AP
Anti-Kavanaugh protesters arrested in Washington D.C
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices