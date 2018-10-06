Muthunava Rathna Mukham: Recapturing the hearts with freshness

Kiran Narayanan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Making a cover version of a song that is embellished in the hearts of people for decades itself is a tough task. If the original score is a rare piece, the effort will be even more difficult. This is where Adheef and company steal your heart. ‘Muthunava Rathna Mukham’ penned by legendary Moyikutty Vaidyar has gone through a transformation without losing its soul.

The three-minute-long YouTube video ‘Muthunava Rathna Mukham - The untold mystics of Moyikutty Vaidyar’ is made as a tribute to the legend who has now faded into oblivion. Interestingly, the lead vocalist Adheef Muhamed was a regular face in the ‘mappilapattu’ spheres during his school youth festival days.

The Thiruvananthapuram-based singer who is known for song covers such as ‘Maruvarthai’, ‘Thalli Pogathe’, ‘Mukkathe Penne’, ‘Afreen Afreen’, with his band Elayappam has struck a chord with the listeners with his latest franchise. His bandmates Ram Kumar and Sanu P S handle percussion, guitar and bass respectively.

Apart from the fine-tuned music, the video is combined with soothing visuals. Venu Sasidharan Lekha, who directed the album, portrays a man’s longing for his hijab-clad girl. The cinematography by Venu has taken the theme to a different level with the picturesque visuals. The precise editing by Ceejay Achu has added up the collective feel. Another highlight is the use of silence. The emotion has effortlessly conveyed through the proportional combination of all these aspects. The video released on YouTube has received about 2 lakh views.