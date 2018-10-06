Notes translated to melodies by Shobin Kannagattu

By Express News Service

KOCHI: “Poetry is the spontaneous overflow of powerful feelings: it takes its origin from emotion recollected in tranquility,”said English Romantic poet, William Wordsworth. Having inculcated those lines, Shobin Kannagattu has come a long way to become a film lyricist, his ambition.

While explaining his passion towards words and music he said, “It was my dream to become a film lyricist and I am lucky enough to be a part of three movies namely 101 Chodyangal, Kayamkulam Kochunni, and Varikkuzhiyile Kolapathakam.”

Shobin started his career with M K Arjunan, music composer, with whom he has done 25 devotional songs. ‘Kannane thedumee kannukalil...’ which was one among his famous devotional songs was written at the Guruvayoor temple after fasting for 21 days and religiously following other rituals.

Earlier, Shobin had an accident which rendered him unwell for four years. Post getting back to his normal routine, his come-back was focused and well-planned.

A die-hard fan of director Roshan Andrews, Shobin shared a snippet of his conversation with the latter. “Entering the film industry isn’t easy at all. I remember going to Roshan Sir’s house at least three times a year requesting for a chance. Finally, I got a call from him after several years asking me whether I would like to try for his next film which was Kayamkulam Kochunni.”Shobin was selected to write the lyrics for two songs in Kayamkulam Kochunni which was a double lottery for him.

“I have put in so much effort to write lyrics for that film. ‘Nrithyageethikalennum...’ is an item song which is a mix of spanish and traditional Nagapattu and it was a real challenge. Somehow I managed and got a chance to write one more song in the film ‘Kalari Adavum Chuvadinnazhakum’,” he added.

Currently, Shobin teaches Malayalam in DPY HSS, Palluruthy, Ernakulam and is also doing his PhD on the topic, Influence of Indian Philosophy on Malayalam Film Songs. His biggest influencers are P Bhaskaran, poet, M K Arjunan, music composer, and Vaikom Muhammed Basheer, Malayalam fiction writer. Shobin plans to continue writing lyrics for film songs.