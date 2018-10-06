Home Cities Kochi

Notes translated to melodies by Shobin Kannagattu

Currently, Shobin teaches Malayalam in DPY HSS, Palluruthy, Ernakulam and is also doing his PhD on the topic, Influence of Indian Philosophy on Malayalam Film Songs. 

Published: 06th October 2018 04:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2018 04:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: “Poetry is the spontaneous overflow of powerful feelings: it takes its origin from emotion recollected in tranquility,”said English Romantic poet, William Wordsworth. Having inculcated those lines, Shobin Kannagattu has come a long way to become a film lyricist, his ambition.

While explaining his passion towards words and music he said, “It was my dream to become a film lyricist and I am lucky enough to be a part of three movies namely 101 Chodyangal, Kayamkulam Kochunni, and Varikkuzhiyile Kolapathakam.”

Shobin started his career with M K Arjunan, music composer, with whom he has done 25 devotional songs. ‘Kannane thedumee kannukalil...’ which was one among his famous devotional songs was written at the Guruvayoor temple after fasting for 21 days and religiously following other rituals.
Earlier, Shobin had an accident which rendered him unwell for four years. Post getting back to his normal routine, his come-back was focused and well-planned.

A die-hard fan of director Roshan Andrews, Shobin shared a snippet of his conversation with the latter. “Entering the film industry isn’t easy at all. I remember going to Roshan Sir’s house at least three times a year requesting for a chance. Finally, I got a call from him after several years asking me whether I would like to try for his next film which was Kayamkulam Kochunni.”Shobin was selected to write the lyrics for two songs in Kayamkulam Kochunni which was a double lottery for him.

“I have put in so much effort to write lyrics for that film. ‘Nrithyageethikalennum...’ is an item song which is a mix of spanish and traditional Nagapattu and it was a real challenge. Somehow I managed and got a chance to write one more song in the film ‘Kalari Adavum Chuvadinnazhakum’,” he added.  

Currently, Shobin teaches Malayalam in DPY HSS, Palluruthy, Ernakulam and is also doing his PhD on the topic, Influence of Indian Philosophy on Malayalam Film Songs.  His biggest influencers are P Bhaskaran, poet, M K Arjunan, music composer, and Vaikom Muhammed Basheer, Malayalam fiction writer. Shobin plans to continue writing lyrics for film songs.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
William Wordsworth Shobin Kannagattu Kannane thedumee kannukalil

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A portrait of Mahatma Gandhi
Why did Mahatma Gandhi never receive the Nobel Peace Prize?
Protesters march to Times Square in New York, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Hundreds of people rallied in front of Trump Tower then walked to Times Square to protest Supreme Court nomineeBrett Kavanaugh. | AP
Anti-Kavanaugh protesters arrested in Washington D.C
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices