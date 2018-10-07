Collector issues orders to restart irrigation projects

By Express News Service

KOCHI: District Collector K Muhammed Y Safirulla on Saturday issued orders to restart the various irrigation projects in the district. All minor and major projects, Periyar-Muvattupuzha Valley project and installations under the Idamalayar irrigation project will resume operations soon.

The Collector said the clean-up activities for unclogging the various canals to facilitate flow of water have got underway while those in the remaining ones will commence shortly. The sanction to operate the 136 lift irrigation projects in the state will be procured by next week.

The sanction for Muvattupuzha valley irrigation project has been obtained and the tendering process set in motion. The request for Periyar valley action plan has been submitted and the same is expected to come through by next week. He said all the projects will become fully operational by November.