Kochi cyber police station to become a reality

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: As Kochi leads in various cyber-related crime incidents in the state, the long demand for a dedicated cyber police station is soon to become a reality. The building for the cyber police station has been taken on lease and construction work has also commenced.

A top police officer in the Hi-Tech Cell said the cyber police station will be coming up in a leased building located behind the newly constructed Ernakulam North Police Station. “The initial plan was to inaugurate the police station in Kochi by this month,” an officer said. “However, since the power supply was not proper, there will be a slight delay in the starting of the station. It will open in the next few months,” he said.

The cyber police station in Kochi will have jurisdiction to probe cybercrimes in Idukki, Kottayam, Alappuzha, Kochi city and Ernakulam Rural police limits. “It will function under the Inspector General (IG) of the respective police range. An officer with the rank of inspector will be heading the station while there will be around 15 officers. The training for these officers is going on. Some of the officers from the cyber cells will also be posted at the cyber police Station,” he said.