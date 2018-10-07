Home Cities Kochi

Train services regulated for four days

Rescheduled: Train No 16128 Guruvayur-Chennai Egmore Express scheduled to depart from Guruvayur at 21:25 hrs will start from Guruvayur at 23:25 hrs on October 7, 10, 12 and 13.

KOCHI: Due to traffic congestion arising out of complete track renewal work using the track renewal train (TRT) machines at the Ollur station yard, the following train services will be regulated for four days - October  7, 10, 12 and 13.  

Rescheduled: Train No 16128 Guruvayur-Chennai Egmore Express scheduled to depart from Guruvayur at 21:25 hrs will start from Guruvayur at 23:25 hrs on October 7, 10, 12 and 13.Regulated:  Train No 16348 Mangalore-Thiruvananthapuram Express will be regulated for 90 minutes at Thrissur on October 7, 10, 12 and 13. Train No 22619 Bilaspur-Tirunelveli Weekly Express will be regulated for 180 minutes at Thrissur on October 10.

Train No 22634 Hazrat Nizamuddin-Thiruvananthapuram Express will be regulated for 30 minutes at Thrissur-Punkunnam section on October 7. Train No 07115 Hyderabad-Kochuveli Express will be regulated for 120 minutes at Palakkad division on October 7. 

