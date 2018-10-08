A youthful future is the way forward

Dr Reshmi Pramod By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The greatest wealth and strength of any nation is its younger generations. The future of a nation lies in the hands of its posterity. In order to ensure the bright future of our country, we have to empower our children. Their current health habits will have a profound effect on their adult life.

According to various studies, one out of ten children has significant mental health impairment. There are notable disparities in health across the various groups of children. By promoting good health habits, we are not just considering the overall status of children; but the identification and treatment of specific diseases.

Due to improper parenting, schooling, sleep and diet schedules, our children are facing many difficulties. Developmental disorders comprise a group of psychiatric conditions originating in childhood that involve serious impairment in different areas. These disorders comprise language disorders, learning disorders, motor disorders and autism spectrum disorders, and neurodevelopmental disorders.

Autism spectrum disorder

There is a wide range of cases and severity to Autism spectrum disorder (ASD). It is very hard to detect the first signs of ASD. A diagnosis of ASD can be made accurately before the child is 3 years old. But it is not commonly confirmed until the child is older. Early diagnosis of the disorder can diminish familial stress, speed up the referral to special education programmes and influence family planning.

Attention deficit hyperactivity

Attention deficit disorder is a neurodevelopmental disorder that is characterised by significant levels of hyperactivity, inattentiveness, and impulsiveness. There are three subtypes of ADHD: predominantly inattentive, predominantly hyperactive and the combination of both which presents as both hyperactive and inattentive subtypes.

Learning disability

Learning disability is a classification that includes several areas of functioning in which a person has a difficulty in learning the unknown factors. Some people can be more accurately described as having a ‘learning difference’, thus avoiding any misconception of being disabled with a lack of ability to learn and possible negative stereotyping.

It is every parent’s dream to have his or her child grow up into a responsible person. Even though every parent wishes the best for his or her child, at times bad parenting gets in the way of achieving the feat. As it has lots of negative effects on the life of your child, it is important for each and every parent to evaluate their parenting skills so as to know the effects on their child.

Strengthening the nation’s ability to develop our children with all their inherent potential requires new strategies and partnerships.

It will help us to achieve the objectives India 2020 master plan, the brainchild of former President of India, A P J Abdul Kalam to transform India into a developed nation.