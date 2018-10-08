Home Cities Kochi

Handicrafts expo a big hit in Kochi

Around 12 artists from different parts of the country are taking part in the exhibition, which was inaugurated on Friday.

Published: 08th October 2018 09:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2018 09:25 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Asha Sharath at the expo

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Handicrafts and textile expo, jointly conducted by Kairali Crafts Bazar and the Department of Development for Handicrafts under the Ministry of Textiles at Marine Drive, has drawn a huge crowd.
Around 12 artists from different parts of the country are taking part in the exhibition, which was inaugurated on Friday.

Actor Asha Sharath was the chief guest of the event. Out of the 126 stalls installed, 13 are from Handlooms and Textile Industry, Kerala. The exhibition will end only on October 19. “There are some really amazing pieces of art, sold at affordable rates. The handicrafts made from different parts of the country exposes their culture and its a delightful sight,” said Peter, an Australian tourist in the city.
P D Tommy, an artist from Adimali, said the artists in Kerala have faced a major setback with the floods affecting their work. “It requires a lot of hard work and support from the government to revive art. With such a platform, it is a great exposure for us,” he said. Tommy took seven years to complete his ‘Adra Sculpture’ which is made of Gulmohar.

An artwork made from the remains of fish is one of major attractions at the exhibition. R S Binu, an artist from Kanyakumari, took more than a year to complete the artwork. The other attractions at the stalls include ‘Aranmula mirror’, coir items, paintings, keychains, birds, Odisha pattern textile materials and jewellery made of bronze, copper terracotta necklaces, bangles, and new varieties of Ramacham products. Artworks of artists from different places include Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan and Kanyakumari.

Chairman of Handicraft Development Corporation K S Sunil Kumar said the exhibition portrays beauty, strength, and culture of different states.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kairali Crafts Bazar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Elon Musk (Photo | AP)
Tesla shares fall after Musk mocks SEC on Twitter
WATCH | 65-year-old man gets kidnapped in Lucknow
Gallery
As actor-television presenter Lakshmi Manchu turns 41, let us take a look at some of the photos that prove Manchu Lakshmi is a fashion icon. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Lakshmi Manchu: Here are some stunning photos of the Tollywood fashion icon
Bollywood filmmaker Gauri Khan during the fashion designer Vikram Phadnis fashion show in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Happy birthday Gauri Khan: Here are the rare photos of Shah Rukh Khan's gorgeous wife