Handicrafts expo a big hit in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Handicrafts and textile expo, jointly conducted by Kairali Crafts Bazar and the Department of Development for Handicrafts under the Ministry of Textiles at Marine Drive, has drawn a huge crowd.

Around 12 artists from different parts of the country are taking part in the exhibition, which was inaugurated on Friday.

Actor Asha Sharath was the chief guest of the event. Out of the 126 stalls installed, 13 are from Handlooms and Textile Industry, Kerala. The exhibition will end only on October 19. “There are some really amazing pieces of art, sold at affordable rates. The handicrafts made from different parts of the country exposes their culture and its a delightful sight,” said Peter, an Australian tourist in the city.

P D Tommy, an artist from Adimali, said the artists in Kerala have faced a major setback with the floods affecting their work. “It requires a lot of hard work and support from the government to revive art. With such a platform, it is a great exposure for us,” he said. Tommy took seven years to complete his ‘Adra Sculpture’ which is made of Gulmohar.

An artwork made from the remains of fish is one of major attractions at the exhibition. R S Binu, an artist from Kanyakumari, took more than a year to complete the artwork. The other attractions at the stalls include ‘Aranmula mirror’, coir items, paintings, keychains, birds, Odisha pattern textile materials and jewellery made of bronze, copper terracotta necklaces, bangles, and new varieties of Ramacham products. Artworks of artists from different places include Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan and Kanyakumari.

Chairman of Handicraft Development Corporation K S Sunil Kumar said the exhibition portrays beauty, strength, and culture of different states.