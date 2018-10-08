Home Cities Kochi

Memorabilia 2018 draws huge crowds

Employing one’s own creativity for a noble cause can trigger the purest of blissful moments at heart.

Published: 08th October 2018 09:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2018 09:28 AM   |  A+A-

Artworks on display at the fair

By Kiran Narayanan
Express News Service

KOCHI: Employing one’s own creativity for a noble cause can trigger the purest of blissful moments at heart. When that cause in turn acts as a catalyst to activate positivity in another’s life, it reflects humanity, compassion and resilience. Students and faculties of the Government College of Fine Arts, Thrissur are currently experiencing the same through their fine art fair ‘Memorabilia 2018’.

As a means to aid people who have been struggling for survival post the harrowing floods in August, the college management has decided to organise an art festival - a dream which they had cherished for a long time. “Almost all the art institutions around the world have their own art festivals to exhibit the application of inter-disciplinary elements in pure art. On the line of the ‘Nandan Mela’ of the Visva-Bharati University that presented the idea of affordable art, GCFATCR also wished to organise such an event. After the destruction of the floods, we decided to conduct such a fair to raise funds for rebuilding the state,”  said Manoj P K, principal, Govt College of Fine Arts, Thrissur.

“The entire fest is being organised by utilising the existing resources we have. For the last one month, students and faculty members have been working hard to make art objects ranging from paintings, sculptures and textiles. Other than this, students and faculties have contributed to CMDRF,” he said.
Flooded with requests from the public, the college has decided to extend the art fair for another week. “Half of the exhibited items have already been sold. As many people have requested, we extended it for another week and will continue to exhibit at our Art Gallery,” he said.

The major highlight of the exhibition is the ‘Memorabilia Calender’ - a one-page calendar that has inculcated the paintings made by the students and faculties. “The fair opens up many surprises to the visitors. Other than the calendar, we offer Cyanotype printing, live portraits, clay modelling and many others,” said Aswajith, a final year student.

Renowned artists including sitarist Raghunandan Master and theatre performer O C Martin have performed as part of the fest. The fest will be open to visitors between 10 am to 8 pm.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Government College of Fine Arts Thrissur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Elon Musk (Photo | AP)
Tesla shares fall after Musk mocks SEC on Twitter
WATCH | 65-year-old man gets kidnapped in Lucknow
Gallery
As actor-television presenter Lakshmi Manchu turns 41, let us take a look at some of the photos that prove Manchu Lakshmi is a fashion icon. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Lakshmi Manchu: Here are some stunning photos of the Tollywood fashion icon
Bollywood filmmaker Gauri Khan during the fashion designer Vikram Phadnis fashion show in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Happy birthday Gauri Khan: Here are the rare photos of Shah Rukh Khan's gorgeous wife