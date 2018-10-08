Home Cities Kochi

Preetha Shaji’s long wait for justice continues

Preetha Shaji has been waging a lone battle for more than 18 months to save her house.

Published: 08th October 2018 10:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2018 10:02 AM   |  A+A-

A file pic of Preetha Shaji during the indefinite hunger strike in front of her house Express

By Anuja Susan Varghese
Express News Service

KOCHI: Preetha Shaji has tread the arduous route to get back her property auctioned by a bank for the default of a loan which she never availed. Her husband had stood surety in good faith for a loan taken by a distant relative. Facing eviction from her husband’s ancestral property, Preetha has been waging a lone battle for more than 18 months to save her house.

Ratheesh who bought the house in an auction had offered her eight cents and a house at Alangad near Paravur. Following a direction from the High Court, the state attorney held talks with Preetha and her husband M V Shaji at the Office of the Advocate General on Thursday to find an amicable settlement.
However, she refused to accept the offer and conveyed her decision to continue the fight. The state attorney said he will send a detailed report to Finance Minister Isaac Thomas regarding the talks.
It was on 2014 the property of Preetha was auctioned by the bank without her knowledge.

“We will not accept any offer put forward by him,” Shaji told Express. “We want our house back and we are not ready to accept any formula compromising on the ownership of the house. We are ready to pay  `60 lakh to Ratheesh in six months time but he has eyes on our property and we will not fall prey to his designs, he added.

The court will consider the case on Friday and the government will file the report regarding the conciliatory talks.

“The case regarding the confiscation of the property is still going on. The talk did not yield any results as they were not ready to take up the offer put forward by the party. A detailed report will be prepared after the court has considered the case and then only a decision can be made,” said K V Sohan, State Attorney.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Preetha Shaji

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Elon Musk (Photo | AP)
Tesla shares fall after Musk mocks SEC on Twitter
WATCH | 65-year-old man gets kidnapped in Lucknow
Gallery
As actor-television presenter Lakshmi Manchu turns 41, let us take a look at some of the photos that prove Manchu Lakshmi is a fashion icon. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Lakshmi Manchu: Here are some stunning photos of the Tollywood fashion icon
Bollywood filmmaker Gauri Khan during the fashion designer Vikram Phadnis fashion show in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Happy birthday Gauri Khan: Here are the rare photos of Shah Rukh Khan's gorgeous wife