Preetha Shaji’s long wait for justice continues

Anuja Susan Varghese By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Preetha Shaji has tread the arduous route to get back her property auctioned by a bank for the default of a loan which she never availed. Her husband had stood surety in good faith for a loan taken by a distant relative. Facing eviction from her husband’s ancestral property, Preetha has been waging a lone battle for more than 18 months to save her house.

Ratheesh who bought the house in an auction had offered her eight cents and a house at Alangad near Paravur. Following a direction from the High Court, the state attorney held talks with Preetha and her husband M V Shaji at the Office of the Advocate General on Thursday to find an amicable settlement.

However, she refused to accept the offer and conveyed her decision to continue the fight. The state attorney said he will send a detailed report to Finance Minister Isaac Thomas regarding the talks.

It was on 2014 the property of Preetha was auctioned by the bank without her knowledge.

“We will not accept any offer put forward by him,” Shaji told Express. “We want our house back and we are not ready to accept any formula compromising on the ownership of the house. We are ready to pay `60 lakh to Ratheesh in six months time but he has eyes on our property and we will not fall prey to his designs, he added.

The court will consider the case on Friday and the government will file the report regarding the conciliatory talks.

“The case regarding the confiscation of the property is still going on. The talk did not yield any results as they were not ready to take up the offer put forward by the party. A detailed report will be prepared after the court has considered the case and then only a decision can be made,” said K V Sohan, State Attorney.