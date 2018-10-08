Home Cities Kochi

SC/ST colonies in Ernakulam to get authorities’ attention

The SC/ST colonies in the Ernakulam assemble constituency will soon get the much-needed attention from the civic administrators.

KOCHI: The SC/ST colonies in the Ernakulam assemble constituency will soon get the much-needed attention from the civic administrators. The infrastructure development programmes for SC/ST community by the state government usually focus on colonies in the panchayats and rural areas, leaving similar colonies within the city limits in the lurch.

“Yes, we feel that usually the SC/ST colonies in rural areas are selected for infrastructure development and welfare programmes. One of the main reasons is that there is a common perception that the life of people living in the corporation limits is much better than those residing in rural sectors. That is a wrong notion. Hence, we have decided to give more focus on SC/ST colonies within the city,” said Hibi Eden MLA. Hibi was speaking after inaugurating construction works launched at Kadavanthra SC/ST colony under the Ambedkar Gram Vikas Yojana.

Under the plan, development works for D1crore will be launched at the colony. The District Nirmithi Kendra will undertake the construction activities here.

The colony was included in the list as per the recommendation by Hibi Eden. “The 36 houses at the colony will be renovated with D1 lakh each,” added the MLA. 

‘Cheram Cheranalloorinoppam’

Meanwhile, the foundation stone was laid for the construction of the third house under the Cheram Cheranalloorinoppam. the project was launched for the reconstruction of Cheranalloor, one of the worst flood-affected areas in Kochi city. Footballer C K Vineeth laid the foundation stone for the construction of the house of Kallunkal Benny. The house is being sponsored by Lulu Financial Group MD Adeeb Ahmed. Hibi Eden said the construction work of the fourth house under the project will be launched on October 10.

