Wrapping up authenticity

Anna Binoy By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Ever walked into a bistro on the streets of France or Italy or any European country to taste the local cuisines? And had the local culture melt in your taste buds? The wraps and sandwiches festival at Abad Plaza’s Canopy Restaurant entails just this experience.

With over 25 dishes engineered by chef Santhosh Pappan, the food festival is a treat for adults and kids alike. “I have worked with a cruise liner for 10 years. During this time, I was able to visit local restaurants and experience the indigenous taste whenever we docked. This gave me the advantage to recreate the dishes the way it is originally crafted, condiments included,” says chef Santhosh.

Monte cristo sandwich

The food festival has wraps and sandwiches of desi, American, Mexican, Italian, Greek, Chinese and English origins, including Caesar chicken ciabatta, chicken gyros, pinwheelchicken sandwich, grilled beef panini, Bombay chutney sandwich and Salisbury steak burger.

However, the highlight of the food festival is its fish and seafood category, especially the Spicy tuna melt.

Chunks of tinned tuna in a mix of spicy mayonnaise and pepper sauce have been spread on a French baguette with cheese toppings and gratinated. For someone who usually does not eat tuna, this dish literally melts the minute the upper palate makes contact with the food.

Another highlight is the prawn pot sticker which is a customer favourite. In this crispy Oriental dish, prawns and noodles are filled in a Chinese crepe sheet and fried. Served hot with chilli garlic sauce, even the thread that holds the pot sticker together is edible. Requests have been pouring in to include the highly creatively and oddly satisfying dish to Canopy’s main menu.

What makes this festival memorable and a must-visit is the authenticity of the dishes presented. “There is no compromise on authenticity. Though we have given a unique twist to each dish, the original taste of the dishes have been retained. Even the condiments on the side of the dish are the exact copy of how it is originally served,” says Santhosh.

The dishes at the food festival, which began on September 27, have been structured at reasonable prices. It will be on from 3 pm to 11 pm till October 14.