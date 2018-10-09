Home Cities Kochi

A hostel for palliative patients

 Dr Sarah Bobby's ‘Kancare’ provides all facilities from laundry to medical care of the patient.

Published: 09th October 2018 08:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2018 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

Palliative care has a kind face at Kancare which provides round-the-clock care for patients A Sanesh

By Gopika I S
Express News Service

KOCHI: The modern busy lifestyle often leads to lack of attention from the part of caretakers to the older generation in their families. The minute they become a patient, the trouble is doubled. The family often ends up hiring a home nurse who might not be trained properly to deal with the particular condition of the patient. When it comes to cancer patients, the physical pain, the mental pressure and the dependency rise to a different level altogether. Keeping this in mind Dr Sarah Bobby had been trying to give home care and other palliative care facilities for patients for years now.

Recently, she began a cancer care hostel ‘Kancare’ where the cancer patients will get palliative care here in Vennala. The family can leave the patient in the safe hands of ‘Kancare Foundation’ who provides all facilities from laundry to medical care of the patient. It was started on International Day of Elderly Persons on October 1. Mostly focused on the elderly, the facility provides round-the-clock palliative and medical care to cancer patients. “We have modelled this in a way that is unlike regular palliative care centres or old age homes. The patient will get all the care and attention. We have a medical team which will tend to the medical needs and the patient can choose to stay or go back home once they are cured,” said Dr Sarah, a radiation oncologist.

“Many elderly people are scared of going to hospitals. To address this, we also provide home care. It was then that we observed the absence of the caretakers. So we started a hostel of our own focusing on sick elderly people. When they leave others in charge, the cases of abuse also increase. The caretaker wouldn’t know what is actually happening. Our system is accountable and more helpful,” said Dr Sarah.

At present Kancare has 15 beds. Each new admission can make a refundable deposit of Rs 1.5 lakh and a subsequent monthly payment of Rs 25,000. Each patient will get food, laundry, doctor visits and round-the-clock nursing care. “In the case of octogenarians, the caretakers, in most cases, their children will also be in their old age and going through health issues. In case of working caretakers or those who are abroad, we step in,” said Dr Sarah.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
pallitative patients

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
William Nordhaus and Paul Romer won the 2018 Nobel Economics Prize
US duo William Nordhaus and Paul Romer win Nobel Economics Prize
Residents look at a home damaged by a magnitude 5.9 earthquake the night before, in Gros Morne, Haiti. (Photo | AP)
Haiti earthquake kills at least 14, aftershock jolts nervous residents﻿
Gallery
Air Force Chief BS Dhanoa inspecting the guard of honour during the 86th anniversary celebration of Air Force Day parade at the Hindon Air Force Base near Ghaziabad. (Photo |Parveen Negi/EPS)
In Pictures: 86th Air Force Day celebrations 
Former England captain John Terry announced his retirement from football on Sunday with the 37-year-old central defender now set to pursue a career in management. (Photo | AP)
Chelsea legend John Terry hangs his boots