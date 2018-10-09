A hostel for palliative patients

Gopika I S By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The modern busy lifestyle often leads to lack of attention from the part of caretakers to the older generation in their families. The minute they become a patient, the trouble is doubled. The family often ends up hiring a home nurse who might not be trained properly to deal with the particular condition of the patient. When it comes to cancer patients, the physical pain, the mental pressure and the dependency rise to a different level altogether. Keeping this in mind Dr Sarah Bobby had been trying to give home care and other palliative care facilities for patients for years now.

Recently, she began a cancer care hostel ‘Kancare’ where the cancer patients will get palliative care here in Vennala. The family can leave the patient in the safe hands of ‘Kancare Foundation’ who provides all facilities from laundry to medical care of the patient. It was started on International Day of Elderly Persons on October 1. Mostly focused on the elderly, the facility provides round-the-clock palliative and medical care to cancer patients. “We have modelled this in a way that is unlike regular palliative care centres or old age homes. The patient will get all the care and attention. We have a medical team which will tend to the medical needs and the patient can choose to stay or go back home once they are cured,” said Dr Sarah, a radiation oncologist.

“Many elderly people are scared of going to hospitals. To address this, we also provide home care. It was then that we observed the absence of the caretakers. So we started a hostel of our own focusing on sick elderly people. When they leave others in charge, the cases of abuse also increase. The caretaker wouldn’t know what is actually happening. Our system is accountable and more helpful,” said Dr Sarah.

At present Kancare has 15 beds. Each new admission can make a refundable deposit of Rs 1.5 lakh and a subsequent monthly payment of Rs 25,000. Each patient will get food, laundry, doctor visits and round-the-clock nursing care. “In the case of octogenarians, the caretakers, in most cases, their children will also be in their old age and going through health issues. In case of working caretakers or those who are abroad, we step in,” said Dr Sarah.