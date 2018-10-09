Home Cities Kochi

Finding feet in the wild

In order to secure the livelihoods of tribal communities, the River Research Centre (RRC), a grassroots NGO based in Thrissur, has decided to launch Adavi, an event that showcases indigenous products.

Published: 09th October 2018 08:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2018 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

Tribal people of Karikkadav making soaps

By Express News Service

KOCHI: At a time when forests are increasingly under threat as a result of climate change and man-made calamities, communities depending on forests are forced to move to cities and take up menial jobs. Not only does this affect their symbiotic relationship with forests but it also robs them of their homes leaving their existing skills rusted.

In order to secure the livelihoods of tribal communities, the River Research Centre (RRC), a grassroots NGO based in Thrissur, has decided to launch Adavi, an event that showcases indigenous products. The RRC has been working with the local communities in the Chalakudy river basin. An outcome of almost two years of extensive research and pragmatic work, Adavi would exhibit a wide range of products made by tribal women using their traditional finesse along with recently acquired culinary and tailoring expertise.

“The aim of the larger project is to secure livelihoods of forest-dwelling communities without having to isolate them from their ancestral domain. So they don’t have to migrate to suburbs and cities for menial jobs,” said an organiser of Adavi. “RCC hopes that genuine, unadulterated chemical-free options for homes are made available to more people,” she said.

Modelled on events like the Kanum Fest and Narundendi and raw mango fest at Vazhachal, such expos were conceived as presenting fresh harvests from the forest to the tourist crowd thereby instilling confidence within tribal women. When questioned about the whereabouts of the acquisition of skills, the organiser said, “Bamboo craft skills are inherent. The tribal people received beeswax and food production training received from Aadhimalai, a well-established producer company in the Nilgiris. Their mandate is to involve indigenous people in enterprise building, which is extremely crucial.”

The product range that includes bamboo craft from Muthuvar women in Edamalayar Forest Division, wild food-based products and beeswax cosmetics from a Malayar group in the lower catchment of Chalakudy river called the  Karikkadav Collective, is hosted by the Malhar, a young restaurant in Chalakudy that has dedicated a space exclusively for lesser-known artists, musicians and poets. The event will be held from October 12 to 14.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
River Research Centre Adavi tribal communities

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
William Nordhaus and Paul Romer won the 2018 Nobel Economics Prize
US duo William Nordhaus and Paul Romer win Nobel Economics Prize
Residents look at a home damaged by a magnitude 5.9 earthquake the night before, in Gros Morne, Haiti. (Photo | AP)
Haiti earthquake kills at least 14, aftershock jolts nervous residents﻿
Gallery
Air Force Chief BS Dhanoa inspecting the guard of honour during the 86th anniversary celebration of Air Force Day parade at the Hindon Air Force Base near Ghaziabad. (Photo |Parveen Negi/EPS)
In Pictures: 86th Air Force Day celebrations 
Former England captain John Terry announced his retirement from football on Sunday with the 37-year-old central defender now set to pursue a career in management. (Photo | AP)
Chelsea legend John Terry hangs his boots