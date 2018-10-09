Home Cities Kochi

Investigation demanded into multi-crore Kerala Chamber of Commerce and Industries scam

Rs 2000, cash,money

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Chamber Protection Forum has demanded an investigation into the financial management at the Kerala Chamber of Commerce and Industries (KCCI), along with the dispersal of the director board in the light of the recent findings by the police that administrative members were involved in a multi-crore scam.

The forum, in a press meet, urged the state government to make a recommendation to the Central government regarding the same and to bring the investigation under the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO).

K N Marzook, former chairman and director of KCCI, was arrested by the police last month on charges of fraud, based on a case filed by an investor from Thiruvananthapuram. Investors were told they would be given flats and commercial space in the Kerala Trade Centre building in Marine Drive.

He has been suspended from the director post. The forum alleges all the directors have joint responsibility and face investigation rather than dumping the blame on one director. Based on the documents that have surfaced and complaints given to various courts and the Chief Minister, it is estimated a `50 crore scam has happened in the name of Kerala Trade Centre building.

