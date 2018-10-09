Kaloor eatery vandalised by ex-employee's friends

By Express News Service

KOCHI: 'Pappadavada', a popular Kaloor eatery, was vandalised on Monday evening allegedly by a group of friends of a former employee. According to eyewitnesses, the incident took place at 6 pm when the eatery was packed with customers.

A brawl between the restaurant owner and a friend of an ex-employee named Murugan over non-payment of wages led to the vandalism, said police officers present at the scene. This is the second act of vandalism at the restaurant in a month. Last month, an altercation between Murugan and the owners over non-payment of salaries led to a minor vandalism. Both the parties had filed complaints against each other then.

Pappadavada owner Minu Pauline said the brawl on Monday was started by Shinto, one of Murugan's accomplices, when he came and confronted them at the restaurant. This led to an altercation in which Shinto sustained head injuries. "Police arrived and took Shinto away. But he returned an hour later with a few friends. They manhandled the employees and vandalised the property," said Minu.

North SI Anas V B said Shinto alleged that he was attacked by the Pappadavada employees first. Since Shinto sustained head injuries and was bleeding he was admitted to the a hospital. "But, he managed to escape from the hospital while being treated," said Anas.

However, those close to the owners said the police was acting with bias against the restaurant. "There is a biased attitude from the police in this regard. Though we filed a complaint against the person who vandalised the shop last time, no action was taken against him. Instead, they made the complainant an accused. Even though we filed a complaint to the city police commissioner, no concrete action has been taken so far. Today's incident is a real example of this biased police work," said one of Minu's friend.

The police said all the accused miscreants have now been rounded up at the hospital where they are being treated for the injuries sustained. Police are collecting the CCTV footage at the scene to ascertain the facts.