Home Cities Kochi

Kaloor eatery vandalised by ex-employee's friends

A brawl between the restaurant owner and a friend of an ex-employee named Murugan over non-payment of wages led to the vandalism.

Published: 09th October 2018 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2018 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

Pappadavada restaurant, which was vandalised by miscreants on Monday | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: 'Pappadavada', a popular Kaloor eatery, was vandalised on Monday evening allegedly by a group of friends of a former employee. According to eyewitnesses, the incident took place at 6 pm when the eatery was packed with customers.

A brawl between the restaurant owner and a friend of an ex-employee named Murugan over non-payment of wages led to the vandalism, said police officers present at the scene. This is the second act of vandalism at the restaurant in a month. Last month, an altercation between Murugan and the owners over non-payment of salaries led to a minor vandalism. Both the parties had filed complaints against each other then.

Pappadavada owner Minu Pauline said the brawl on Monday was started by Shinto, one of Murugan's accomplices, when he came and confronted them at the restaurant. This led to an altercation in which Shinto sustained head injuries. "Police arrived and took Shinto away. But he returned an hour later with a few friends. They manhandled the employees and vandalised the property," said Minu.

North SI Anas V B said Shinto alleged that he was attacked by the Pappadavada employees first. Since Shinto sustained head injuries and was bleeding he was admitted to the a hospital. "But, he managed to escape from the hospital while being treated," said Anas.

However, those close to the owners said the police was acting with bias against the restaurant. "There is a biased attitude from the police in this regard. Though we filed a complaint against the person who vandalised the shop last time, no action was taken against him. Instead, they made the complainant an accused. Even though we filed a complaint to the city police commissioner, no concrete action has been taken so far. Today's incident is a real example of this biased police work," said one of Minu's friend.

The police said all the accused miscreants have now been rounded up at the hospital where they are being treated for the injuries sustained. Police are collecting the CCTV footage at the scene to ascertain the facts.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kaloor eatery Pappadavada

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
William Nordhaus and Paul Romer won the 2018 Nobel Economics Prize
US duo William Nordhaus and Paul Romer win Nobel Economics Prize
Residents look at a home damaged by a magnitude 5.9 earthquake the night before, in Gros Morne, Haiti. (Photo | AP)
Haiti earthquake kills at least 14, aftershock jolts nervous residents﻿
Gallery
Air Force Chief BS Dhanoa inspecting the guard of honour during the 86th anniversary celebration of Air Force Day parade at the Hindon Air Force Base near Ghaziabad. (Photo |Parveen Negi/EPS)
In Pictures: 86th Air Force Day celebrations 
Former England captain John Terry announced his retirement from football on Sunday with the 37-year-old central defender now set to pursue a career in management. (Photo | AP)
Chelsea legend John Terry hangs his boots