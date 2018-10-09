Kochi-Muziris Biennale 2018: Applications for volunteers invited

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The fourth edition of Kochi-Muziris Biennale has invited applications for volunteers. Those exhibiting diligence and a keen interest in arts can apply. If selected, they will be working closely with the Kochi Biennale Foundation team in their area of choice.

Volunteers have the choice to work in four areas. The production volunteers assist in the logistics, installation and maintenance. While the volunteers with the communications team will assist in the management and production of the Foundation’s public content, from writing and researching for publications to the website and social media, video and photography volunteers will assist in documenting the Biennale experience, ranging from artist interviews to capturing venues and the artworks themselves. Those with their own equipment will be considered first.

Finally, the programme volunteers will assist in facilitating events outside of the main Biennale exhibition, including music performances, film screenings, talks and seminars, and the Pepper House Residency Exhibition.

The duration of volunteering will begin from November to March 2019. Those interested can apply via Kochi-Muziris Biennale’s website www.kochimuzirisbiennale.org before November 7.