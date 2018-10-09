Home Cities Kochi

Kochi-Muziris Biennale 2018: Applications for volunteers invited

Those interested can apply via Kochi-Muziris Biennale’s website www.kochimuzirisbiennale.org before November 7.

Published: 09th October 2018 08:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2018 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

Volunteers have the choice to work in four areas.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The fourth edition of Kochi-Muziris Biennale has invited applications for volunteers. Those exhibiting diligence and a keen interest in arts can apply. If selected, they will be working closely with the Kochi Biennale Foundation team in their area of choice.

Volunteers have the choice to work in four areas. The production volunteers assist in the logistics, installation and maintenance. While the volunteers with the communications team will assist in the management and production of the Foundation’s public content, from writing and researching for publications to the website and social media, video and photography volunteers will assist in documenting the Biennale experience, ranging from artist interviews to capturing venues and the artworks themselves. Those with their own equipment will be considered first.

Finally, the programme volunteers will assist in facilitating events outside of the main Biennale exhibition, including music performances, film screenings, talks and seminars, and the Pepper House Residency Exhibition.

The duration of volunteering will begin from November to March 2019. Those interested can apply via Kochi-Muziris Biennale’s website www.kochimuzirisbiennale.org before November 7.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kochi-Muziris Biennale Volunteers applications invited

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
William Nordhaus and Paul Romer won the 2018 Nobel Economics Prize
US duo William Nordhaus and Paul Romer win Nobel Economics Prize
Residents look at a home damaged by a magnitude 5.9 earthquake the night before, in Gros Morne, Haiti. (Photo | AP)
Haiti earthquake kills at least 14, aftershock jolts nervous residents﻿
Gallery
Air Force Chief BS Dhanoa inspecting the guard of honour during the 86th anniversary celebration of Air Force Day parade at the Hindon Air Force Base near Ghaziabad. (Photo |Parveen Negi/EPS)
In Pictures: 86th Air Force Day celebrations 
Former England captain John Terry announced his retirement from football on Sunday with the 37-year-old central defender now set to pursue a career in management. (Photo | AP)
Chelsea legend John Terry hangs his boots