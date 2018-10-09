Home Cities Kochi

Potholed Palarivattom flyover irks commuters

Opened to traffic by the CM in October 2016, the first cracks appeared barely 32 days on.

Huge potholes on the Palarivattom flyover | Express

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The protest against the poor condition of the Palarivattom flyover is gathering steam. Constructed by the Roads and Bridges Development Corporation of Kerala, the flyover was opened to traffic by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on October 12, 2016. However, the flyover had developed cracks within just 32 days of completion.

Commuters using the flyover on a daily basis are tired of the pathetic condition. “Two-wheeler riders are the worst affected as the cracks are not visible while riding our bikes. We fall directly into the potholes. Major accidents will happen if the road is not repaired. Back pain and joint pain are the end result of taking this route,” said Libin Chacko Kurien, a city-based professional.

So far, commuters’ complaints have fallen on deaf ears. “The administration is taking a lackadaisical attitude towards the flyover. Thousands of commuters are using the road. When it rains, the condition gets worse, bikers lose their balance,” said local resident Shibu Pathur.

Added Youth Congress leader Unni Kakkanad, “Even after protesting for so long, the authorities are not taking up any initiative. The PWD officials say that the work of the Metro is going to resume shortly and therefore they cannot invest money on repairing the road as of now.”

On approaching the Public Works Department (PWD) they said that the work of the Kochi Metro is going to take place on the road shortly and therefore they cannot spend crores of rupees to repair the roads, said Kakkanad.

Thrikkakkara MLA P T Thomas said the tender to repair the damaged road has been opened. “We hope the repair of the road will be completed within a few weeks,” he said.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday urged the government and authorities concerned to conduct an immediate evaluation and safety audit of the flyover. The report released by a private bridge inspection agency, which carried out a survey on the safety of the bridge last month, pointed fingers at the faults in construction.

Considering the seriousness of the situation, AAP has submitted a complaint to the Chief Minister, Governor, Minister of Public Works and Registration, District Collector and Principal Secretary (public works).

AAP wants Central Road Research Institute to examine whether the flyover was built as per the standards of the Indian Roads Congress. Action should be taken against officers for their lackadaisical attitude, said AAP leader Sujith Sukumaran.

