Home Cities Kochi

Preparation of voters list in Ernakulam district commences

To avoid duplication, the list is being prepared using De-Duplicate software, which will help EC weed out deceased persons; those who have shifted and those who have been included in other lists.

Published: 09th October 2018 09:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2018 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

voting-elections

Image of voting used for representational purposes only. (Photo | ANI/ Twitter)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The preparation of voters list has commenced in the district. Names will be included in the voters' list till November 15 and those complete 18 years on January 2019 will also be included in the list. The final voters' list will be published on January 4, 2019.

Awareness campaigns under the Election Commission's Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Participation programme will be held across the district. Separate programmes will be held at flood-affected areas and colleges.

A meeting chaired by deputy collector (election) Dinesh Kumar held in Ernakulam was attended by all tehsildars. To avoid duplication, the list is being prepared using the De-Duplicate software. The software will help the Election Commission to weed out deceased persons; those who have shifted to other places and those who have been included in voters list in other places.

As per draft voters list, Piravom constituency has the highest number of voters, while Ernakulam constituency has the lowest.

Highest women-men ratio exists in Tripunithura constituency where there are 1,059 women for 1,000 men. Lowest is in Muvattupuzha where 1000 men over 994 women ratio maintained in the voter's list. Only three more transgender voters have been added to the existing voters list.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
voters list Ernakulam district

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
William Nordhaus and Paul Romer won the 2018 Nobel Economics Prize
US duo William Nordhaus and Paul Romer win Nobel Economics Prize
Residents look at a home damaged by a magnitude 5.9 earthquake the night before, in Gros Morne, Haiti. (Photo | AP)
Haiti earthquake kills at least 14, aftershock jolts nervous residents﻿
Gallery
Air Force Chief BS Dhanoa inspecting the guard of honour during the 86th anniversary celebration of Air Force Day parade at the Hindon Air Force Base near Ghaziabad. (Photo |Parveen Negi/EPS)
In Pictures: 86th Air Force Day celebrations 
Former England captain John Terry announced his retirement from football on Sunday with the 37-year-old central defender now set to pursue a career in management. (Photo | AP)
Chelsea legend John Terry hangs his boots