Preparation of voters list in Ernakulam district commences

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The preparation of voters list has commenced in the district. Names will be included in the voters' list till November 15 and those complete 18 years on January 2019 will also be included in the list. The final voters' list will be published on January 4, 2019.

Awareness campaigns under the Election Commission's Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Participation programme will be held across the district. Separate programmes will be held at flood-affected areas and colleges.

A meeting chaired by deputy collector (election) Dinesh Kumar held in Ernakulam was attended by all tehsildars. To avoid duplication, the list is being prepared using the De-Duplicate software. The software will help the Election Commission to weed out deceased persons; those who have shifted to other places and those who have been included in voters list in other places.

As per draft voters list, Piravom constituency has the highest number of voters, while Ernakulam constituency has the lowest.

Highest women-men ratio exists in Tripunithura constituency where there are 1,059 women for 1,000 men. Lowest is in Muvattupuzha where 1000 men over 994 women ratio maintained in the voter's list. Only three more transgender voters have been added to the existing voters list.