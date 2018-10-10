Home Cities Kochi

Ammathottils to be revived

As a part of strengthening its operations related to child welfare in the district, the Kerala State Council for Child Welfare (KSCCW) is coming up with a stream of projects.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As a part of strengthening its operations related to child welfare in the district, the Kerala State Council for Child Welfare (KSCCW) is coming up with a stream of projects. The council has also decided to bring all its divisions -- the sub centre, Child Protection Centre and Thanal - a refuge for children -- under one roof. The building, constructed by KSCCW will be inaugurated on Thursday at 4 pm by the Minister for Dewasom and Tourism Kadakampally Surendran.

The Ammathottil building Albin
Mathew

According to Deepak S P, general secretary, KSCCW, nearly all the adoptions happening in the state are through the centres working under the council.
“Every week around 3 to 4 children are adopted through the council in Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode. Once the centre in Kochi becomes operational, it will become easy for childless couples in the district to adopt children,” he said.

“These government-run centres will be able to put the privately-run adoption centres out of business. This has become a lucrative business for unscrupulous people,” he said.
The council has also started a programme to revive the ammathottil project.
“The project has been drawing flak from various quarters. It was being termed as defunct and its working called unscientific. However, the council has decided to revive the project. So, the council has tied up with the Kerala State Industrial Enterprises Ltd (KSIE). The company will develop a programme to efficiently operate the ammathottil scheme,” he said.

Once the programme is in place not a single ammathottil will remain unmonitored.
“Right from the time a baby is placed in the cradle till it reaches the foundling home, every movement will be monitored. Alerts will be periodically sent to the authorities including the district collector and the council members. The entire process involving the child will also be monitored centrally from Thiruvananthapuram,” he said.

The pilot project is being launched in Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam and Kannur in end October. “In three months every district will have an ammathottil. The aim is to open around 30 centres annually,” he said. Also, the working of Thanal will be made more efficient.
“Thanal, which was launched to help children, has received around 12,060 calls till date. The calls, whether they are regarding abuse at home, school or any other place is attended to immediately and action is initiated,” he said.

