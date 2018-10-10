Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham recognised for service to tribals

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs, has bestowed the title ‘Centre of Excellence in Tribal Empowerment through Digital Inclusion’, on Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham on Tuesday. This is in recognition of the university’s work in uplifting the tribal populations in the fields of education, health and e-literacy.

The Ministry also highlighted the distinctive work carried out by the university that led to the fulfilment of United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals through its 101 adopted Amrita SeRVe villages.

Prema Nedungadi, director, Amrita Center for Research in Analytics & Technologies for Education (Amrita CREATE) at Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, said: “Amrita is honoured to have been given this distinction by the Tribal Ministry.”