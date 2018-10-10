Home Cities Kochi

Bid to smuggle out US dollars foiled at Cochin International Airport

The passenger had concealed the currencies inside a specially stitched lining on the bag to evade baggage scanning.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Attempts to smuggle out foreign currencies through Cochin International Airport Ltd (Cial) continue, as Customs Air Intelligence Wing arrested a Muvattupuzha native carrying US dollars on Monday. The arrested is Hashim Palathingal Basheer, who was carrying US dollar valuing `73.85 lakh.

According to Customs officers, the passenger was to depart to Bahrain by Gulf Air flight GF 271 on Monday morning. The passenger had concealed the currencies inside a specially stitched lining on the bag to evade baggage scanning. However, the airport authorities traced the currencies and informed the Customs officers at the airport.

Later, the accused was interrogated and the currencies were seized. Since the seized currencies valued below `1 crore, the accused was granted bail. In the past five months, the Customs Department has busted several attempts to smuggle out foreign currencies. As many as four cases were registered since July this year. 

