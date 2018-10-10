Dandiya away!

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Everyone is gearing up for the Navaratri celebrations. Warming up for the Dhandiya night, readying the sticks, preparing for the pooja, hoarding sweets and what not. Self-taught mural artist and fashion designer Neethu Krishna has brought out a Navaratri collection of ethnic wear.

Themed on Navaratri, her works are mostly mural works on coloured fabrics. The highlight of her collection is the ‘kolu’ pooja observed by the Brahmin community. “All gods will be on display during the pooja. The entire collection is themed on this. By far, a work of goddess Durga on the saree is the customer favourite,” says Neethu. According to her, her target crowd is north Indians.

“Navaratri is not that popular in Kerala. Focused entirely on non-Malayalis, I wanted to create an entirely different and unique collection. I have even attempted to bring in Madhubani art in the collection,” she says.

Everything Neethu does now, she owes to the power of the internet. A self-taught mural artist and fashion designer, she is known for her boutique ‘Navami’ and handles her orders all by herself.