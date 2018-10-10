Driven by entrepreneurship, fuelled by innovation

Rajesh Abraham By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Away from the hustle and bustle of the city, some six km from Angamaly town at the Mookkannoor village, self-financing college the Federal Institute of Science and Technology (FISAT) is trying out many things -- installation of solar power panels which helps the college to supply 50 kW of electricity to the KSEB grid, production of organic vegetables in its 15-acre campus and rain harvesting, all with the active participation of its 1000-odd students.

But, what sets FISAT apart from other engineering colleges is its initiatives in nurturing innovation and entrepreneurship through its Science & Technology and Research Centre. For starters, the mini fabrication laboratory (FabLab), which was set-up in college with the support of Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM), is now helping students to conceive and produce a slew of futuristic tech devices. Some products which are in the works at the FabLab include a water bicycle, an AI-based smart mirror, a novel design for automatic door closing and innovative designs for household equipment.

Jiby Varghese, professor and head, Science & Technology Park and Research Centre, says at least six products developed by the students are in various stages of patent approval. “By 2020, we expect at least 50 companies to be registered from the college with as many products,” he says.

Perhaps the biggest achievement of the self-financing college is in making India’s first ‘Mobile Fablab’, a task achieved after passing several hurdles; convincing the bureaucracy to convert a college bus into a lab being the biggest headache.

The mobile fablab has a 3D printer, multi-fabricator, 3D scanner, electronics workbench etc, which were all developed by the students of FISAT. “It’s very easy to ask students to work on products from a pre-established FabLabs. But, when the students themselves replicate each and every equipment of a fablab, the feeling is something very different and more exciting,” explains Paul Mundadan, chairman, FISAT.

The mobile fablab helps FISAT to reach out to schools in the vicinity to spread awareness on the latest tech among the school students as part of social outreach programme and sowing the seeds of science among the young at a very early stage itself, says Mundadan, adding that the mobile fablab is used as part of the Fab@School programme of the college. Significantly, the mobile fablab was used extensively for repairing machines and equipment damaged during the floods.

FISAT has also setup a full-fledged ‘Federal Labz’ for incubating startups inside the campus. “Already we have two companies set up by the students, and another two from outside working at the Labz. This mechanism will help both the set of companies to share and gain through close interaction in the development of the products,” says Varghese.

Another interesting facet of the college is its ability to attract and absorb its own talented students, who reject some tempting offers from well-known tech companies. Neeraj P M, for example, who is now a project coordinator at the Science & Technology Park and Research Centre at FISAT, had received a good offer from Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) during the campus placement at the college. “FISAT bettered the offer. More than that I’m happy that I am able to do what I enjoy such as trying out producing tech-based products,” says Neeraj.

FISAT chairman Mundadan points out that the college, established by the Federal Bank Officers Association Educational Society (FBOAES) in 2002, is run on a not-for-profit basis. “All the money is ploughed back for the betterment of the education of our students and the society. FISAT and its students helped repair 90 homes affected by the floods and built three new homes at a cost of Rs 50 lakh. We have also contributed Rs 10 lakh for the CM’s Relief Fund,” he sums up.