Home Cities Kochi

‘Form 22’ for a cleaner tomorrow

Justin Joseph, a Kochi-based engineering student was thoroughly ecstatic when he purchased his 350CC high-end  motorbike from a showroom in the city.

Published: 10th October 2018 10:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2018 11:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Kiran Narayanan
Express News Service

KOCHI: Justin Joseph, a Kochi-based engineering student was thoroughly ecstatic when he purchased his 350CC high-end  motorbike from a showroom in the city. But his excitement died down when he found out that his vehicle was among the highest polluting two-wheelers. “Had I known that my vehicle emits such a lot of greenhouse gases, I would have changed my decision,” he says.

But do we have an option to know the emission details before buying it?  There is, but it seems like Kochiites are yet to hear about such an option. Form 22, which contains a detailed account of emissions from the vehicle, has to be shared with the buyer even before the purchase is final. It completes checklist to buy a vehicle other than tax invoice, warranty papers, insurance copy, toolkit and delivery challan. 

Pic  A Sanesh

The Law
Form 22 is one of the 19 forms that a vehicle manufacturer submits to the dealer. “Without submitting the Form 22, no one can register their vehicle in India. The form attached by the manufacturer should reach the customer through the dealers. That is being said, the customer should go through them carefully before the submission,” says Jojy P Jose, RTO Ernakulam. 

Basically, the form has the details like brand, chassis number, engine number and emission norms – Bharat Stage – IV / VI /Bharat (Trem) Stage-III/III. Each pollutant including carbon monoxide, hydrocarbon, non-methane HC, NOx, HC + NOx, PM etc for petrol and diesel vehicles, and also sound level for horn and pass by noise values. If the Bharat Stage is higher, it means that your vehicle is emitting less pollutant gases. 

Only on paper
Despite the orders from the officials, reality reveals a different picture. “We ensure the proper submission of the form with every registration. It is up to the customer to read them,” says Pramod, Aryabhangy Motors, Aluva.

At least fifteen vehicle owners in Kochi, whom we spoke to, admitted not having heard about Form 22. “We always complain about the polluted atmosphere. But when you get to know that you are also a contributor in it, it literally scares you,” says Ankitha who owns a scooter. “Customers must be educated about the form so that we can ask to see it before we decide,” she adds.

Form 22
The form has the details like brand, chassis number, engine number and emission norms – Bharat Stage – IV / VI /Bharat (Trem) Stage-III/III. If the Bharat Stage is higher, it means that your vehicle is emitting less pollutant gases. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women offering prayers to Goddess Durga at the opening ceremony of the Durga Puja festival in Guwahati. (Photo | AFP)
Devotees offer prayers on first day of Navratri
Actress Dimple Kapadia. PTI
Dimple Kapadia dances to tunes of ‘Bobby’ on streets of Italy
Gallery
Actress Priyanka Chopra attends the Tiffany & Co. 2018 Blue Book Collection: The Four Seasons of Tiffany celebration at Studio 525. | AP
Priyanka Chopra to Kim Kardashian: Celebrities who made heads turn at Tiffany & Co.'s Gala
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan with his father Harivanshrai Bachchan. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan: Here are some rare snaps of the 'Angry Young Man' of Bollywood
facebook twitter whatsapp