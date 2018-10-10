‘Form 22’ for a cleaner tomorrow

Kiran Narayanan By

KOCHI: Justin Joseph, a Kochi-based engineering student was thoroughly ecstatic when he purchased his 350CC high-end motorbike from a showroom in the city. But his excitement died down when he found out that his vehicle was among the highest polluting two-wheelers. “Had I known that my vehicle emits such a lot of greenhouse gases, I would have changed my decision,” he says.

But do we have an option to know the emission details before buying it? There is, but it seems like Kochiites are yet to hear about such an option. Form 22, which contains a detailed account of emissions from the vehicle, has to be shared with the buyer even before the purchase is final. It completes checklist to buy a vehicle other than tax invoice, warranty papers, insurance copy, toolkit and delivery challan.

The Law

Form 22 is one of the 19 forms that a vehicle manufacturer submits to the dealer. “Without submitting the Form 22, no one can register their vehicle in India. The form attached by the manufacturer should reach the customer through the dealers. That is being said, the customer should go through them carefully before the submission,” says Jojy P Jose, RTO Ernakulam.

Basically, the form has the details like brand, chassis number, engine number and emission norms – Bharat Stage – IV / VI /Bharat (Trem) Stage-III/III. Each pollutant including carbon monoxide, hydrocarbon, non-methane HC, NOx, HC + NOx, PM etc for petrol and diesel vehicles, and also sound level for horn and pass by noise values. If the Bharat Stage is higher, it means that your vehicle is emitting less pollutant gases.

Only on paper

Despite the orders from the officials, reality reveals a different picture. “We ensure the proper submission of the form with every registration. It is up to the customer to read them,” says Pramod, Aryabhangy Motors, Aluva.

At least fifteen vehicle owners in Kochi, whom we spoke to, admitted not having heard about Form 22. “We always complain about the polluted atmosphere. But when you get to know that you are also a contributor in it, it literally scares you,” says Ankitha who owns a scooter. “Customers must be educated about the form so that we can ask to see it before we decide,” she adds.

Form 22

