Marine Products Export Development Authority unveils mobile cart to sell ready-to-eat fish products

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A variety of ready-to-eat fish products will now be available at the doorstep with the Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA) launching Fish Nutri Cart, a mobile kiosk that would sell fish-based dishes to tickle your taste buds. Nutri Cart has been developed by the Network for Fish Quality Management and Sustainable Fishing (NETFISH), the extension arm of MPEDA.

It is aimed to familiarise quality seafood delicacies among the general public along with women empowerment. This is the first ever mobile kiosk which is exclusive for seafood in Kerala. The mouth-watering products include fish cutlet, fish ball, fish finger, fish samosa, fish biryani and prawn biryani, besides dishes made out of squid, crab and other indigenous fish varieties.

The mobile kiosk has been developed to empower women by providing them with a means for their livelihood improvement. It is run by Amrutha Activity Group, a self-help group of women under Society for Assistance to Fisherwomen (SAF).

MPEDA Chairman Shri K. S. Srinivas unveiled the cart at a function held at the Authority’s head office at Kochi.