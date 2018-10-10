On write path

Home Cities Kochi

  Dissociation of subtlety, the ultimate fusion of intellect and emotion, rumination of personal feelings...poetry could be any or a right blend of these.

KOCHI:  Dissociation of subtlety, the ultimate fusion of intellect and emotion, rumination of personal feelings...poetry could be any or a right blend of these. For her alluring words, Anagha J Kolath has won many awards in the field of poetry and short stories.

Her major achievements include the Akashvani Yuvavani Award for best poetry, received on the International Day of Mother Tongue-2014, gold medallist of the Guruvayoor Devaswom Award for the Narayaneeyam Aksharaslokam Competition held at Guruvayoor, 2013, the Ankanam Kavitha Award-2014, the K M Sukumaran Memorial Award for College students-2014, winning the Aksharaslokam and Recitation in Kerala University Youth festival from 2013 to 2015, and being the winner of the Mahatma Gandhi University Youth Festival in the categories Aksharaslokam, Kavyakeli, Recitation Malayalam, Short Story Malayalam, Essay Writing, in the years 2016 and 2017.

Anagha was also the second runner-up of Mambazham Kavitha Reality Show organised by Kairali TV in 2010. Her book Njan Arinja Kadal was published by Mathrubhumi Books in 2014 which was her collection of poems from Class II to Class XII. Kavyamrutham, a collection of 51 poems was released as an MP3 audio cassette which also received recognition from the State Institute of Educational Technology (SIET) in 2011.

Her future works include Mezhukuthirik Swantham Theeppetti, an anthology of poetry, Kurukurutham, a book of short stories and a research-oriented novel Penmathiyude Valmikam. “Penmathiyude Valmikam, the novel name in itself is confusing for people. I have got so many queries regarding the same. Basically, it is a women-oriented novel where I try to address women as a gender. Penmathy is the brilliance of women, her intellect,” said Anagha.

Being a poet her greatest influencer is her grandfather K N Viswanathan Nair who is a retired teacher. Currently completing her masters in Malayalam literature from School of Letters, MG University, Kottayam she also finds time to read books of her favourite writers Vyloppilli Sreedhara Menon, Edasseri Govindan Nair and Rafeeq Ahammed.

