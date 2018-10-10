Palarivattom-Kakkanad road in Kochi to get a facelift

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Palarivattom-Kakkanad stretch which is virtually unnavigable with craters and potholes will soon get a lease of life. The reason: Finally, the Public Work Department (PWD) which delayed the repairing work for several months has come forward to initiate the repairing work. According to the department, the tender for initiating the repair work from the stretch between Palarivattom to Kunnumpuram has been awarded to a private party and that too will be completed within three weeks.

“The tender has been awarded for Rs 40 lakh. The metal collection for filling the potholes has already started and that will be completed within a few days. After that, the road patchwork will be started. We are taking all efforts to complete the work before October 31,” said MT Shabu, Executive Engineer, PWD Roads Division, Ernakulam.

The bumpy ride through the road has become bumpier causing irreparable damage not only to the health of motorists but also to their vehicles. Even the District Collector’s direction to the PWD Department had fallen on deaf ears. Following this, the District Collector also suspended two PWD officers.

“The incessant rain was the major reason for the delay in starting patchwork. There was also an order from PWD Minister not to carry out the tarring, patchwork and digging up of state’s roads and national highways from June 1 to August 15. This was also a reason for the delay,” said the PWD officer when asked about the inordinate delay.

However, Kochites will have to wait for a long time to pave the road with bituminous macadam bituminous concrete (BMBC) method. “If we carried out the road restoration work using BMBC, it will be a huge loss to the government as the preparatory work for the proposed Kochi Metro’s extension is expected to begin within a year.

“If the Metro’s extension commences as per plan, there will be trenching of the stretch in the middle of next year and this will end up in wasting money. Though the department prepared a budget plan of Rs 6 core, it was later dropped citing these issues,” said a PWD officer.