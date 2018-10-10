Southern Naval Command celebrates platinum jubilee of commissioning in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As in the past, this year too the Southern Naval Command (SNC) has planned a chain of events in connection with the Navy Week which begins on December 4. However, this year is a special one for the Southern Naval Command (SNC) since it is the 75th year of its commissioning in Kochi.

“The events span over three months from October to December. The theme of this year’s Navy Week is ‘Indian Navy- Mission deployed and combat ready’,” said Commodore G Prakash, commanding officer, INS Venduruthy, and Station Commander. He said mission deployment is a new philosophy of the Indian Navy. “Accordingly, the units are deployed all the time in a wide area in the Indian Ocean. So, they are ever present in the areas of our interest. This enabled us to initiate a quick rescue mission when Cdr Abhilash Tomy got injured during the Golden Globe Race,” he said.

He said the Navy had been in the forefront of the rescue and relief operations during the devastating floods that wreaked havoc in the state. “The Navy saved around 17,000 people, many of whom were aged and infirm, children and women. We are even now continuing our work among the flood-hit. As a part of these efforts, we handed over around 1,300 rehabilitation kits at Muttinakam and Cheriya Kadamakkudi,” he said.

The Navy is also reconstructing one damaged house at Muttinakam and three at Cheriya Kadamakkudi. “We have also requested the state to allot land for the construction of an anganwadi at Cheriya Kadamakkudi. We are also planning a medical camp there,” he said.

The SNC has planned a lot of goodwill services as part of the Navy Week celebrations. “The goodwill services will be conducted at Don Bosco ‘Sneha Bhavan’ at Thoppumpady, Vatsalya Bhavan-home for girls at Ponnurunny, home for the physically challenged women at Thevara, Prathyasha Orphanage at Palluruthy, and Sree Poornathrayeesha Balasramam at Tripunithura. The elderly inmates of ‘Good Hope’ orphanage will be invited to Dronacharya on October 26,” he said. Training will also be given on basic life support and first aid to the NCC cadets, students, teachers and health centre staff of Lakshadweep and Minicoy islands from October 29 to November 2.

One of the star attractions of the celebrations is the Kochi Navy Marathon.

“This year it will be held on November 25. The 21-km Venduruthy run, 10-km Dronacharya run and the 5- km Garuda run. The race will commence from and finish at KV Port Trust. The route of the marathon covers Willingdon Island, MG Road and Marine Drive,” said the Commodore.