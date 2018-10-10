Home Cities Kochi

The motorists’ song: ‘They don’t really care about us’

From the extremely-polluted air to a rickety ride, there is quite a lot a commuter puts at stake when he takes the pothole-ridden Kaloor-Kadavanthra road.

Published: 10th October 2018 12:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2018 10:14 AM   |  A+A-

The worn-out Kaloor-Kadavanthra road Albin Mathew

By Kiran Narayanan
Express News Service

KOCHI: From the extremely-polluted air to a rickety ride, there is quite a lot a commuter puts at stake when he takes the pothole-ridden Kaloor-Kadavanthra road. The stretch, which passes through the heart of the city, is totally non-motorable, thanks to official apathy.

Motorists complain that negotiating the road is an extremely harrowing experience.  
Despite facing the public ire several times, the authorities concerned are yet to take up repair works under the Greater Cochin Development Authority  (GCDA).  The GCDA chairman unabashedly says that no contractor has taken up the tender so far.

“Nobody took up the bid when the first tender was floated. We have scheduled the second tender by October 26. We are hopeful of starting the repair work by next month. Incessant rain was another hurdle to starting the work.  Once it is gone, we will kickstart the work,” said GCDA chairman V Saleem.
Five-year-long protest

The residents of the area have been protesting for sometime seeking a solution to the issue. “We have been protesting for the last five years. Other than a few peripheral repairs, none has bothered to do a re-tarring of the road. It was DMRC which last did a decent job as part of Kochi Metro Rail project. People are suffered from the lethargic approach of authorities,” said Rangadasa Prabhu, president, EDRAAC.
Motorists agree. “If there was a viable alternative route, I would have definitely taken it. To avoid the potholes, we have been compelled to ride through the footpath,” said Ram, a student.

Auto drivers too have stopped plying through the road. “Many autos which earlier took the route are in workshops. When your maintenance expense overtakes the revenue, what is the purpose taking that route?” asked Suhail, an auto driver from Kaloor.

Earlier,  the GCDA had plans to entrust KMRL the complete renovation of the road on the lines of the beautification of Panampilly Nagar.

