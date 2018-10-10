Two Sri Lankan Navy ships visit Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In an effort which would boost the nation’s bilateral relations with its neighbouring country Sri Lanka, two ships of the Sri Lankan Navy reached Kochi on Monday. The ships, SLNS Sagara and Suranimila, commanded by Captain N M J D Nissanka and Captain M H C J Silva respectively reached here on a three-day visit. The ships will leave the country on Thursday.

The Commanding Officers also visited Rear Admiral R J Nadkarni, Chief of Staff, Southern Naval Command. “In the past two decades, with regular exchanges of visits as well as increased trade and investment, India’s relations with Sri Lanka have evolved into a comprehensive partnership.

Being immediate maritime neighbours, the two nations and navies also share a common vision in promoting maritime cooperation in the Bay of Bengal region, as is evident through the SLN’s regular participation in the MILAN series of biennial meets and Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS),” said a release from the Navy spokesperson in Kochi.