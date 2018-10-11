Get down at Metro station, check into its plush hotel

Home Cities Kochi

The Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL), which has been exploring new ways to generate revenue, has come up with an idea to construct an eight-storey four-star hotel near the South Metro station.

By Shibu B S
Express News Service

The KMRL Board has considered models adopted by metros in foreign countries, including Hong Kong. The authorities believe Kochi Metro could improve its profile by offering quality food and lodging in a great ambience.

KMRL sources said the expression of interest (EoI) for the hotel would be sought soon and later an experienced company from the hospitality sector identified through competitive bidding process. The plan is to lease out the space for 35 years, with the KMRL set to bag the lease amount. The highest bidder will be able to design the hotel as per its plan, but should comply with the Kochi Metro’s specifications.

The KMRL has already approved the design prepared by its team. It includes a conference hall, fitness centre, spa, swimming pool and suite rooms. There will also be commercial establishments along with a parking facility for nearly 150 cars.

Meanwhile, the Kochi Metro will extend its service up to Thykkoodam from Maharaja’s College next year. It now focuses on increasing non-ticket revenue. “The plan is to give emphasis to branding so that Kochi Metro will imprint in the minds of Kochiites,” said a nofficer.

KMRL had already showcased the availability of space at its stations before several bodies. It has also floated tenders for semi-branding the 13 metro stations along the Aluva-Maharaja’s College stretch on a three-year contract. The company which wins the rights will also be given an additional 2,500 sq ft space inside and outside each station for its branding during the period.

